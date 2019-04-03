Walter “Bob” Koch





Lennox, South Dakota

Walter Robert “Bob” Koch, 76, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Nursing home, Lennox, South Dakota.

Celebration of life service was Friday, March 29, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bob was born March 21, 1943, in Inwood, Iowa, Walter W. Koch and Innanda S. Loe. He attended Augustana College and married Lavonne Marie Pulcher in 1966.

Bob was an avid reader, photographer, pilot, corvette enthusiast, and civil war buff.

Survivors include his sons, Jeffry (Lesley) and Thomas (Amy) Koch; two grandchildren and his sister, Bette Hanson.

﻿He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.