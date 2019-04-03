What’s on your plate?





As food allergies and dietary restrictions become more common, to keep up with the demand many schools have introduced other options to their lunch menus. Four girls at West Lyon are working together to bring a salad bar to the lunchroom. “It started as an advocacy project through FFCLA,” said Maddie Johnson. The students had to cook up a project that would help someone else. “We were thinking about students with dietary restrictions and how there aren’t many options for them,” she said. Anna Lee has gluten intolerance and has shared her knowledge about gluten-free eating. “There aren’t many gluten-free options,” Lee said.

See this full story in this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald.