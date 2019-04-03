Cutting and cooking to competition





jjensen@ncppub.com

Julienne peppers. Battonet an onion. Roma tomato concasse. Sweet potato coarsely grated. These are all instructions found on recipes for the culinary arts competition at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) state leadership convention. The West Lyon FCCLA chapter’s culinary arts team of Lydia Whalen and Cody Lee, seniors, and Trevor Lafrenz, a junior, spent last week preparing for the competition and perfecting their skills. The state leadership convention runs March 31-April 2.

See this full story in this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald.