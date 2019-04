sarahm@ncppub.com

Love God, Love People, Make a Difference is the mission New Life Church Assembly of God in Inwood will be adopting as it blends with Brandon Valley Assembly of God in Brandon, South Dakota. “We are like a sister church,” said Dave Pendley, associate pastor at Brandon Valley Assembly of God, who is becoming a familiar face at New Life Church and in the Inwood community.

See this full story in this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald.