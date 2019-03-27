



Violet Lucille Bruns, age 88 of Walnut Grove, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter after a short illness of influenza and followed by pneumonia. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Walnut Grove Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Slayton. In lieu of any donations, please send memorials to the American Alzheimer’s Association - act.alz.org/donate. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Violet Lucille Bruns was born February 18, 1931 to Guy Newton and Martha Sophia﻿ (Vahlsing) Marlette in Currie, Minnesota. She was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Currie and she attended Currie Public Schools. On September 1, 1951, Lucille married Dick R. Bruns at the Presbyterian Church. Lucille was a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. She was also a member of the Walnut Grove American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Later in life, she worked for Walnut Grove Schools as a kitchen aid, until she was 80 years old. Lucille always kept busy and loved to dance, especially to the polka & waltz. Her faith and family were very important to her. Dick and Lucille were inseparable and they loved doing activities together. Lucille loved baking, especially her Reese’s peanut butter bars and no bake cookies. She enjoyed cleaning, camping, and playing piano. Lucille was a very nurturing person and always had a smile on her face.

Lucille is survived by her children: Carol (Ron) Bannick of St. Peter, Rich (Joanne) Bruns of Hinckley, Don Bruns of Belle Plaine, and Cari (Jason) Haug of Brandon, SD; grandchildren: Alysha (Rodney) Reed, Nathan (Stacey) Bannick, Emily (Eli) Travaille, Meghan (Alex Hennek) Bannick, Mike (Tina Faur) Bruns, Mark (Jocelyn) Bruns, Katie (Tom) Linden, Matt (Desta Bedor) Bruns, Ben Bruns, Keshia Bruns, Alex (Shannon) Haug, Carter Haug and Taylor Haug; 16 great grandchildren; sister Lois Osborn of Madelia; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years Dick R. Bruns, son David Scott Bruns, siblings Lorraine, Dorthy, Ira, Ervin, William, Doran and Merle.