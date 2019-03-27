



Annabelle Lucille Diekmann, age 93 of Revere, was reunited in heaven with her husband Bob, and children Kenny and Laurie following a major stroke. Annabelle passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St Mary’s campus on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Rochester surrounded by her children. Funeral Services were held 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Interment was in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Annabelle Lucille Diekmann was born January 7, 1926 in Lake Benton to Louis and Alieda (Fry) Altman. She attended school at Drammen Hall by Lake Benton. Years later, Annabelle met the love of her life, Robert H. Diekmann. They were united in marriage on December 28, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. Together they had four children, Marlene, Calvin, Kenny, and Laurie. Annabelle spent time as an election judge in Revere. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Revere and a devoted member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Walnut Grove. Annabelle had an unforgettable sense of humor and was known for visiting nursing homes dressed as Santa Clause and the Easter Bunny. She had a heart for spreading joy to others. Annabelle took pleasure in having coffee with her friends, watching western movies, and crocheting afghans, coasters, and doll clothes. For years, one of her favorite hobbies was playing card games every Thursday with her friends. One of her favorite card games was “Nickle-Nickle”. Annabelle cherished spending time with her grandchildren and will always be remembered for her outgoing, loving and fun personality she expressed to others.

Annabelle is survived by her children: Marlene (Fred) Dahlmeier of Dell Rapids, SD and Calvin (Tami) Diekmann of ﻿Spencer, IA; grandchildren: Bryan (Andri), Steven (Sarah), & Darin (Shieva Salehnia) Dahlmeier, and Shane (Michelle Kujawa) Johnson, Amber (Kris) Warne, & Rachel (Brady) Anderson; 12 great grandchildren; special friends and neighbors: Connie, Hutch, and Marie; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 60 years, Robert H. Diekmann, children Kenny & Laurie Diekmann, sisters Gertrude, Lena, & Bernice, brothers John, Elmer, Ray, Art, & Joe, and granddaughter Erin Dahlmeier.