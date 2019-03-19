Charger boys basketball state bound





The WWG Boys Basketball team, with the support of hundreds of fans, won a pair exciting games last week at Southwest MN State University and punched their ticket to the MN State High School Basketball Tournament for the first 25 years. In two tightly contested contests, the Chargers trailed only for one possession and Charger Nation erupted as the clock ran out Monday versus Southwest MN Christian and on Friday night versus Dawson Boyd.

The full story can be found in this week’s edition of the Senitnel Tribune.