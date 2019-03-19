WWG Robotics Team takes 4th place





March 6 the 5991 Team loaded up the robot and hit the road heading up to Duluth for the 2019 First Robotics Challenge (FRC)﻿ Destination Deep Space Game. We offloaded the trailer that night around 7:30 after sitting in line for an hour or so. The students, along with Bruce Byers and myself, had the trailer off loaded in record time in which Bruce then had to drive away so the next team could start doing the same. Students and I were able to set up the pit (The pit is a 10’ square area that we have to hold our tools and the place we can work on our robot if needed.). Once set up we found Bruce and went back to the hotel where there was pizza for supper.

