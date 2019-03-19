Rain, rain takes the snow away





As winter draws to a close and spring awaits, it was rain meeting snow that caused wet conditions across the area last week. The combination of heavy rainfall Wednesday, March 13, into Thursday, March 14, rapidly-melting snow and partially-frozen ground resulted in standing and fast-flowing water on roads, in fields and in some homes.

Portions of the Village of Lester looked like lake-shore property as water covered the ball fields and the field west of town. In Alvord, water on the road promoted a need for barricades to close A34 west of town and K30 going south on the east side. Standing water engulfed the city park. Deteriora﻿ting conditions on gravel roads prompted a school closure at West Lyon Thursday.