Lola Mae Sievers, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls.

Lola Larson was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Woonsocket, South Dakota, to Elmer and Mary (Berg) Larson. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School.

On Nov.27, 1949, she married Loren Sievers. The couple farmed and lived in Bridgewater, South Dakota, and then moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1983.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna (Mike) Zaug of Watertown, South Dakota, Janell (Arlen) Kuhnert of Valley Springs, South Dakota, Lynne (Bruce) Bonander of Larchwood, Iowa, Sandra (Bob) Schuette of Crooks, South Dakota; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law.

She is preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Heather Bonander,﻿ and two sisters, Darlene and Rosalie.