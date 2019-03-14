



Jane Haverdink, 81 of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community, Orange City.

Memorial service was Friday, March 8, at First Reformed Church, Orange City, with interment in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City.

Jane Grace Rens was born Nov. 5, 1937, at Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Johanna Cornelia (Vermeulen) Rens. She grew up northwest of Lester and graduated from Larchwood (Iowa) High School. She attended Northwestern Junior College in Orange City two years and received her teaching certificate in 1957.

On July 23, 1958, she married Howard Haverdink. They made their home on his family’s farm south of Orange City. She briefly taught school before the couple started their own family. She also worked as a librarian at Orange City Public Library more than 34 years. In 1994, they moved to a home in Orange City. Her husband passed away April 25, 1999. In January 2018, she moved to Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community.

Survivors include three children, Carol (Mark) Kleyer of Orange City, Jay (Lori) Haverdink of Overland Park, Kansas, and Mark (Suzanne) Haverdink of Orange City; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bert Rens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and John (Ruth) Rens of Larchwood; a brother-in-law, Eugene (Thelma) Haverdink of Orange City, and a sister-in-law, Audrey Haverdink of Ankeny, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter; a great-grandson; two sisters, Margaret (Ben) Kracht and Nellie (Tom) Browne; a brother, Case Rens; two sisters-in-law, Mary Rens and Mayris De Jong,﻿ and a brother-in-law, Virgil Haverdink.