Lana Rose (Honeycutt) Sheets, age 91 of Tracy, was married to the love of her life for over 61 years, after a dozen years apart Lana, surrounded by her family, decided it was time to return home and went to see her loving husband Lewis on Monday, December 17, 2018. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be in the Tracy City Cemetery in the spring.

﻿Lana Rose (Honeycutt) Sheets was born in Mille Lacs, Minnesota, to Albert and Rose (Hagedorn) Honeycutt on March 9, 1927. She attended school at Onamia Public School. When her mother passed away, Lana, at the age of seven, became the caregiver of her family along with her father. While in high School, Lana with her sister Alice went to Seattle, WA to find work. While in Seattle she met Lewis Sheets, they were later united in marriage on June 17, 1945. When Lewis was shipped out to war, Lana returned to her home town in Minnesota. When Lewis returned they made their home in Tracy. She worked in a cracker factory and was a homemaker. When her children started school, Lana had various jobs. She later went back to school and received her GED in 1986. Lana enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and canning. She especially loved being around her family and grandchildren.

She became a resident of Country View Senior Living in Walnut Grove from 2007 until 2015 when she moved to Prairie View in Tracy where she lived until her passing.

Lana is survived by her children Lewis Jr. (Betty) Sheets of Mesa, AZ, Sherman (Becky) Sheets of Staples, Linda (Charles) Benson of Walnut Grove, Ken (Doris) Sheets of Tracy, Bruce Sheets of Amiret, and Lester (Gayle) Sheets of Rockford; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and sister Alice of Apple Valley. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lewis of 61 years ; her 54 year old son Lee; parents Albert and Rose (Hagedorn) Honeycutt; and siblings Sherman, Milo, Landy, and Ione.