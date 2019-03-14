Council approves Meadowland Elevator project





WESTBROOK — The city council approved a building permit for Meadowland Farmers Elevator. They will remove the old grain handling facility and replace it with a new one. The new grain receiving facility will be constructed of two large steel grain bins with concrete foundations. Four metal grain bins located on Highway 30 will also be removed.

Street Supervisor Carl Conrad thanked those that helped with removal of snow around the fire hydrants in the city.

