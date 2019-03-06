



Melvin Wille, age 81 of Lucan, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Clarkfield Care Center. Memorial Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan. Interment will be in the Johnsonville Township Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Johnsonville Cemetery, Prairie Home Hospice or Clarkfield Care Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Melvin Wille was born September 19, 1937 in Lucan, MN to Lawrence & Edna (Engstrom) Wille. He was baptized November 7, 1937 and confirmed April 6, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Johnsonville Township. Melvin attended country school district 113 in Johnsonvile Township, and graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1955. After his schooling, he entered the US Navy in 1955 where he served with the Seabees until 1958. After the service, Melvin returned home and started farming with his father and brother in law Ralph Hulke. On June 16, 1962, Melvin was united in marriage to Darla Dee Frahm at the Methodist Church in Slayton. Melvin retired from farming in 2002. He and Darla wintered in Mesa, AZ for 25 years. They traveled across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Mel was a member of the Lucan Lions Club, where he served as past president. He also served on the St. John’s Nursing Home board. Mel was the President of the Johnsonville Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast and coffee in Lucan, Wabasso, and Mesa. Together they solved world problems and exchanged information, and they never gossiped.

Melvin is survived by his wife Darla Dee Wille; children: Darcy Lynn (David) Senst, Crysta Jean Wille (Thomas Bromann), Alana Kay (Jack) Anderson; grandchildren: Parker & Amanda Senst, Grace & Matthew Bromann, Austin Bratsch, and Jasmine, Mason & Jadeyn Anderson; siblings: Carol Hulke, Marlene Rolloff, Bertha Sylvester & Shirley Hill; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence & Edna Wille, father and mother in law Walter & Madge Frahm and four brothers in law.