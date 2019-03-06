Legal history of U.S. women

cvanloh@ncppub.com

Women’s History Month began in California in 1978. President Carter proclaimed Nation Women’s History Week in March 1980, and in 1987 special recognition of women’s history became “official” when the United States Congress passed a law declaring March as Women’s History Month. Canada, United Kingdom and Australia also recognize women who held influential positions down through the years. The goal is to celebrate women’s contributions to society and history.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.