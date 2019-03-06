Wrestling Team places 3rd in Class A





Coach Karl Campbell commented on each wrestl﻿er on the Tracy/Milroy/Balaton—WWB team. Below are his comments on Jace Paplow and Gabe Krick.

Jace Paplow. JR 47-4 season record. 137-49 career. One of our 5 state ranked kids the entire season. Jace made his first state individual tournament this season. Team Captain. Jace is a class act student athlete. He works as hard as anyone; he handles himself with class at all times, and he is a model leader by example. Jace deserved a state individual medal as much or more than anyone, but it didn’t work out this run. Over the past two seasons he has wrestled from 170 to 195 on this team, but in reality, he could have been a 160 pounder. Jace is one of the top 170 pounders in the state and has certainly been a key to our team’s success, and I look forward to a fantastic senior run by this kid.

Gabe Krick. SO 15-13 season record. We double weighed Gabe at 160 with Gordy and 170 with Jace throughout the year depending on matchups with each team. Gabe was willing to do whatever the team needed. Gabe made massive strides as a wrestler this year as well. With the need for upper weights on this team he most often was wrestling opponents 10 to 20 pounds bigger than himself. We look for Gabe’s role on this team to increase next year. He is very physical and very coachable, two qualities conducive to being a top-notch wrestler.

Team won 2 out of 3 champion brackets

Match #1: TMB/WWR over Bertha Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 49-14

170 Jace Paplow: won by Fall 2:58

182 Gabe Krick: won with Dec. 6-1

Match #2 Kenyon/Wanamingo over TMB/WWG 40-20

182 Jace Paplow won with Dec. 5-2

Match #3 TMB/WWG over Cosmos/Grove City 38-26

170 Jace Paplow won with Maj. 14-4