Enola Kroger





80

Inwood, Iowa

Enola Ann Kroger, 80, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Ava’s House, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 5, at Canton Lutheran Church.

Enola Ekle was born March 11, 1938, in Hudson, South Dakota, to Selmer and Selma (Berg) Ekle. She graduated from Canton High School in 1956.

On June 14, 1957, she married James Kroger. The couple lived and farmed northwest of Inwood. She worked at Sears 25 years, retiring in 2003. Enola was an avid supporter of CHS and West Lyon sports.

Survivors include four sons, Richard of Elkton, South Dakota, Mark of Canton, Timothy (Carla) of Inwood and Steven (Laura) of Watertown, South Dakota; two daughters, Suzanne (Steve) Peterman of Elk Point, South Dakota, and Vanessa (Todd) Baldwin of Canton; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Norris (Linda) Ekle of Canton, Richard (Elaine) Ekle of Canton and Nordell Ekle of Sioux Falls; sister, Carolyn (Lee) Boyer of Canton; brothers-in-law, Sam (Deb) Kroger and John Widboom; sister-in-law, Marlys Shaff; along with numerous extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jim; parents; brother, Loren; sister, Gloria, and one grandson﻿.