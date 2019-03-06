Carol Crawford





91

Canton, South Dakota

Carol M. Crawford, 91, of Canton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Hospital.

Funeral services were Monday, March 4, at Canton Lutheran Church.

Carol Madland was born Dec. 20, 1927, at Klondike, Iowa, to Harold and Olive (Severson) Madland. She graduated from Canton High School in 1945.

On Oct. 12, 1947, she married Don Crawford. She worked at the Canton Creamery before starting a 43-year career at Farmers State Bank in Canton, working her way up to vice-president.

Survivors include her husband; children, Deb (Skip) Sorensen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Joan (Bob) Lier of Canton, Curt (Sherry) of Watertown, South Dakota, and Jeff (Janet) of Canton; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Madland of Canton, along with numerous extended relatives and friends.

﻿She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Madland.