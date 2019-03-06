



Jane Baker Bosch, 82, of Steen, Minnesota, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Tuff Home, Hills, Minnesota.

Services were Friday, March 1, at Steen Reformed Church with interment in Eastside Cemetery, Steen.

Jane Jansma was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Dick and Tena (Jouwstra) Jansma. She grew up near Steen and attended school through eighth grade in Lester, Iowa.

On Jan. 15, 1957, she married Albert Baker. The couple farmed near Steen. Her husband died in August 1991. In 1994, she moved in to Steen.

On Nov. 20, 1999, she married John Bosch. The couple lived in Steen. On Nov. 10, 2018, when she fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury and moved to Tuff Home in Hills.

Survivors include her husband of Hills; children, Glenda (Terry) Sandstede of Steen, Eunice (David) Roozenboom of Steen, Lois (Arlen) Leenderts of Hills, Alan (Vonnie) Baker of Steen, Laura (Brad) Dykstra of Soda Springs, Idaho, and Tim (Michele) Baker of Harrisburg, South Dakota; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Ranee (Kevin) Hagen of Hills, Brad (Linda) Bosch of Steen, Larry (Nicie) Bosch of Steen, Julie (Steve) Peters of Mountain Lake, Minnesota, Troy (Missy) Bosch of Luverne, Minnesota, and Kathy (Randy) Fick of Beaver Creek, Minnesota; 17 stepgrandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Hommes of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Mary (Ron) Niessink of Luverne, and other family.

﻿She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Baker; infant daughter, Darla Kay; six brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law.