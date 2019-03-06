Michigan native joins New Century Press





jjensen@ncppub.com

Caitlyn French, a native of Bay City, Michigan, recently joined the staff at New Century Press as a staff writer. “I grew up as an only child to my parents Jim and Linda French and grew up surrounded by water since Bay City is a port city located on Lake Huron. If there’s anything I miss more in Michigan, it’s water and my family,” said French.

Caitlyn went to Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a boarding school in Saginaw, Michigan, for high school and to Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. She studied in the media arts program for her bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in animation while taking prelaw classes on the side. French is currently working on a masters of business administration degree through Western Governors University.