West Lyon drama department to present ‘Chemical Bonding’

West Lyon drama students will present their spring play “Chemical Bonding” Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. in the elementary gym.

“The play is a dramedy but mostly a comedy,” explained advisor Ashlee Koedam. “It’s about our protagonist Dani (Erica Kellenberger) who has just graduated high school. She’s a really high achiever but we find out early in the play that her mother (Julia Bruggeman) is dying of pancreatic cancer,” Koedam explained. Class salutatorian Dani is slated to study photography at NYU in the fall and has a summer job working the third shift at a small-town chemical factory. And while her friends are readying for college with road trips and Facebook updates, Dani struggles with her new job, a new relationship and a serious illness in her family. “She gets a job at a chemical factory in her town and meets a lot of interesting, quirky people there. She also has interesting, quirky friends so the whole story is basically about her journey of the summer and trying to figure out what she’s going to do next year with all these new factors coming at her,” said Koedam. When Dani starts wondering if she should put off school to figure out what she wants to do with her life, only her eccentric support group of friends and family can persuade her to pursue her dreams.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.