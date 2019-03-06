Inwood Museum fundraiser features ‘Gitchie Girl’ authors





Inwood Museum’s sixth annual ice cream social will include special guests and an intriguing night of discussion. Phil and Sandy Hamman, authors of “Gitchie Girl” have written a sequel entitled “Gitchie Girl Uncovered.”

Trish Lombard, member of the Inwood Museum board, is excited to be hosting the couple for a second time. “They had written a sequel to ‘Gitchie Girl’ and were looking to share it in our area,” she said. “A few years ago, the museum had hosted them to talk about the first book, and it was a success, so this was a fortuitous request.”

