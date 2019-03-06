Witnessing to others





After being without a pastor six months, Christ Lutheran Church in Alvord is welcoming its new leader with open arms. Damon Green started at Christ Lutheran in December and is getting to know his parish and members. He is feeling blessed to be in this position and excited for the chance to grow as a leader and in his faith right along with his community.

Green has been serving the Lord in various positions over the last several years and has found many blessings and lessons while in each of these roles. After graduating college and a trip to Amsterdam to share the gospel, Green moved to Sioux City. From 1993 to 2009 Green worked with Siouxland Youth for Christ. During this time he worked as a pastor for a small Baptist Church in Akron, Iowa. In 2007 he retired from the church and, in 2009, he retired from Siouxland Youth for Christ. While he loved his work in Sioux City with various entities, he started to feel called back to a life of ministry.

