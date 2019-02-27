



﻿Gregory H. Fordham

Gregory H. Fordham, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away February 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family.

Greg was born in Grand Rapids, MN in 1942 to Gar and Ruth Fordham. He graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1960. Greg served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1967 and returned to Minnesota to work for Itasca County. Greg served as Itasca County Land Surveyor for 42 years and is the owner of High Plains Tree Farm.

Greg was a devoted father and husband and loved the fields and forests that surrounded his home. After a long day of work, he was perfectly content to “sit and watch the garden grow”. He taught his children how to be independent and to love the outdoors. Greg was very proud that his children completed the advanced education of their choice.

Greg was a member of both the Grand Rapids Legion and VFW. He loved to read, spend time with his family, listen to music, and travel. He enjoyed several fishing trips to Alaska and hunting. He was a founding member of the Grand Rapids Goose Hunters Club in North Dakota.

Preceding in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Carrie; a sister, Patricia; his brother-in-law, James Laird; and his dog, Fletcher.

Greg is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth; children, Kelli (Mike) Andreen, Kristine Fordham, Jennifer Larrive, and James (Sarah) Fordham; grandchildren, Graycin, Ryanne, Nick, Nate Larrive, Blake, Alice, Kate; and nephews, Jaime and Jeff Laird.

Services were held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.