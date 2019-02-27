Westbrook Lions Club receives





Project New Hope Award

The Westbrook Lions Club received the Lions Project New Hope Red Award for their donation to Project New Hope at the Lions 5M3 Mid Winter Convention in Fairmont MN on Saturday, February 16. The Red Award signifies the blood that veterans and their family have shed both physical and emotional.

At Project New Hope, we are driven by our mission: To provide veterans and their families the education, training and skills necessary to manage their lives after wartime service.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.