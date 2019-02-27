



Inwood, Iowa

Lamont Rentschler, 77, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, on his family farm.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 25, at Porter Funeral Home, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery.

Lamont was born April 22, 1941, to George and Ruby Rentschler. He attended Inwood High School and farmed for many years. He was also a member of the Army Reserve.

Survivors include his sister, Rochelle Lundeen of Kansas City; two nieces, two great-nieces and two great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents ﻿and his brother-in-law, David Lundeen.