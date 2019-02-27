



87

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Mary Ellen Knobloch, 87, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Lyon Specialty Care, Rock Rapids.

Funeral service was Monday, Feb. 25, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa, with interment in the church cemetery.

Mary Ellen Metzger was born June 18, 1931, i﻿n Sabetha, Kansas, the daughter of Phillip and Bertha (Affolter) Metzger.

On Sept. 6, 1953, she married to Dale Knobloch. The couple lived on a farm in rural Larchwood, Iowa, prior to moving to Rock Rapids in 2009. She worked part-time at the Lyon County Reporter over 35 years. Survivors include her husband; six children, Karen (Ray) Glammeier of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mike (Bonnie) Knobloch of Inwood, Iowa, Lori (Rolyce) Scheitlin of Remington, Indiana, Doug Knobloch and Stan (Dawn) Knobloch of Rock Rapids and Patti (Kurt) Bahler of West Lafayette, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; five sisters, Phyllis Banwart of West Bend, Iowa, Barbara Edelman of Sabetha, Delores Metzger of Peoria, Illinois, Carol (Doug) Moser of Peoria, Arizona, and Cheryl Metzger of Sabetha, and one brother, Clayton Metzger of Canby, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Eldon Metzger, Ron Metzger and Jim Metzger, and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Knobloch.