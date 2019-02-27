Waunda Johnson





96

Inwood, Iowa

Waunda Zoe Johnson, 96, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 25, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Waunda Zoe Holland was born May 27, 1922, in ﻿Inwood to Clarence and Arvilla (Boehmke) Holland. She attended Inwood Public and rural grade schools, graduating from Inwood High School in 1939. She attended Iowa State Teachers College one year and graduated from Augustana College with a degree in elementary education. She taught in rural schools, and taught kindergarten and first grade at Inwood public and West Lyon schools 33 years, retiring in 1984.

On Oct. 31, 1941, she married Robert M. Johnson. They lived in the Inwood area.

Survivors include one daughter, Laurel (Nathan) Northey, two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughters, Sharree and Sally; her parents and a sister, Patricia.