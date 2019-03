Lorrell Hanson

48

Adrian, Minnesota

Lorrell “Junior” Edward Hanson, 48, of Adrian, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.

A time of fellowship was Thursday, Feb. 21, at Dingmann Funeral Home, Adrian, with private family burial of cremains at a later date.

Lorrell He was born March 7, 1970, in Adrian, to Lorrell Sr. and Rose Marie (LeClaire) Hanson. He graduated from Adrian High School and Worthington Community College in 1989. He lived in Adrian and worked at HSI in Worthington, Minnesota, and Luverne, Minnesota. He later worked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, Iowa.

Survivors include his seven siblings, Sheryl (Hanson) McBride of Adrian, James (Kim) Ruppert of Adrian, Tim Ruppert of Adrian, Mike Ruppert of Lismore, Minnesota, Don Ruppert of Madison, South Dakota, Dorothy (Ruppert) Seeman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Pat “Cookie” (Pam) Ruppert of Magnolia, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Sharon Ruppert.