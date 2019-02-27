Monitor blood pressure to avoid heart disease

kalani@ncppub.com

February was American Heart Health Month, during which the American Medical Association urged Americans to monitor their blood pressure and make heart-healthy lifestyle changes to avoid heart diseases — the No. 1 cause of death for those 13 years of age and older in America at this point — and the damaging attacks that come with them.

Tracy Schultz, registered nurse and director of nursing and clinical services at Sanford Rock Rapids Medical Center, stated, “Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the US. It is a gradual process that comes on over time, so living a healthy lifestyle can prevent this. Seeing your provider, routinely monitoring your blood pressure and overall health can help you catch issues early, and earlier is always better.”

