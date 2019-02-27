Healthy smiles all year long





February is Children’s Dental Health Month but instilling healthy habits at a young age will keep your children’s teeth healthy all year long.

As parents we model healthy habits, including oral hygiene, and brushing should be developed as early as possible.

“Start early, even before your baby has teeth,” said Angie Reckert, registered dental hygienist at Murphy Family Dentistry in Rock Rapids. “Use a cloth or gum brush.” When the youngster’s first pearly whites appear, toothpaste can be introduced. “Once teeth are present, use a small toothbrush and just a smear of toothpaste,” said Reckert.

