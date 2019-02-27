Inflating the wheels on the bus





All of the students at West Lyon Community School either drive, are driven or are bussed to school each and every day. With a school building located in a rural setting, West Lyon is not like many school districts in Iowa where the main building or buildings operate within the cities and towns. As a result, West Lyon maintains 21 school buses in its fleet, covers 15 regular bus routes, two activity routes and one route that runs to and from Inwood Christian School in Inwood, according to Bob Tracy, West Lyon business manager. “These routes run every day, morning and night,” said Tracy. The school’s vehicle fleet also includes 11 other vehicles including Suburbans, cars and pickups used for student and employee transportation. In fiscal year 2018, according to Tracy, the district put 252,352 miles on its bus fleet and spent $703,642 on transportation costs. District officials have budgeted $623,424 for transportation for fiscal year 2019. “Transportation costs normally run about 5.5 percent of the general fund budget,” Tracy explained. “In addition to that, we purchase one or two buses each year from other funds.”

