Donald Schubert





89

Brandon, South Dakota

Donald “Dutch” Schubert, 89, of Brandon, South Dakota, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 16, at Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson, South Dakota, with interment in Flowerfield Cemetery, rural Hills, Minnesota.

Donald George Schubert was born March 22, 1929, near Lester, Iowa, to Elvin and Katherine Schubert. He graduated from Lester High School in 1947. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. For his skillful pitching, he was being drafted by the New York Giants (now San Francisco Giants); however, the war broke out and he was unable to fulfill his dream of playing professional baseball.

After returning home, he married Marcella Roning. They made their home in Lester where he was a bank clerk and later a carpenter. In 1968, they moved to Garretson and he was employed by the Great Northern Railroad until he retired in 1991. After retirement, he worked for ﻿Devil’s Gulch Park. In 2011, he and Marcella moved to Brandon. His wife died in 2015.

Survivors include four sons, Donald “Gene” (Diane) of Coralville, Iowa, Calvin (Pat) of Sisseton, South Dakota, Robin of Sioux Falls and Kevin (Irene) of LaVista, Nebraska; daughter, Michelle Schubert of Brandon; six grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers and two sisters.