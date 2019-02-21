Harlan Knobloch





Alvord, Iowa

Harlan Jay Knobloch, 52, of Alvord, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Sanford Hospice Cottage, Luverne, Minnesota.

Funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 16, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa, with interment in the church cemetery.

Harlan Jay Knobloch was born April 29, 1966, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the son of Orvie and Lauretta (Tanner) Knobloch. He grew up in Alvord and attended West Lyon High School, graduating in 1985. He attended NITC in Sheldon, Iowa, where he became a welder. He worked at Demco in Boyden, Iowa, while attending college. He then worked as a farmhand and at Wenger Manufacturing in Sabetha, Kansas. His most recent job was at Air Pro in Dallas, Texas, installing and fabricating air conditioning units in vehicles. He also spent some time helping at Knobloch’s Greenhouse.

Survivors include his siblings, David Knobloch of Alvord, Donald (Lorry) Knobloch of Eureka, Illinois, Jerry (Linda) Knobloch of Eureka, Jim (Sandy) Knobloch of West Bend, Iowa, Virgil (Katrina) Knobloch of Bloomfield, Iowa, Lynette (Mark) Knips of Magnolia, Minnesota, and Alvin (Sandra) Knobloch of Alvord; many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Jacob and Lydia Knobloch﻿ and Adolph and Esther Tanner.