Monica Weber

Monica D. Weber, 86, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Sioux Falls.

A liturgical wake was Friday, Feb. 15, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with interment in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Sioux Falls.

Monica Delores Snyders was born July 1, 1932, at Larchwood, Iowa, daughter of Frank M. and Nellie (Janssen) Snyders, She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Larchwood then moved to Sioux Falls and worked at JCPenney.

On Feb. 14, 1952, she married John B. “Jack” Weber. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls where she was involved in her husband’s home building business and was a member of the Home Builders Association Auxiliary several years. Her husband passed away Dec. 10, 2013.

Survivors include her children, Jackie (Clint) Stencil of Sioux Falls, Pam (Craig) Lidel, Lake Brant, S.D., Brad (Sharon) Weber of Sioux Falls; six grandsons; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Rita Cain of Sioux Falls, and many nieces and nephews;

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Joe, Franz, Paul and Matt Snyders, and four sisters, Mary Roemen Kramer Honrath, Irene Daniels, Helen Mitchell Dains ﻿and Julie Roemen.