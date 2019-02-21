New Century Press brings home Iowa Newspaper Association honors





New Century Press, parent company of the West Lyon Herald, received several awards at the Iowa Newspaper Association awards banquet during the association’s annual convention Feb.﻿ 8 in Des Moines. Winners in the 2019 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, judged by the Indiana Press Association, were presented with plaques and certificates for their winning entries by class.

Approximately 3,654 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation. The Herald is a Weekly Class I paper, with circulation of 1,001 and less.

The Herald received the following awards: Best News Feature Story, first place; Best Ad Featuring Automotive, Boats, Aircraft, Tires, Gasoline, Etc., first place; Best Ad Series or Campaign Featuring Any Service or Merchandise Category, first place and second place; Best Personality Feature Story, second place; Best Agricultural Advertising, third place; Best of Class Advertising, third place; Best Special Section – Editorial, third place.

(Information provided by Iowa Newspaper Association.)