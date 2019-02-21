Pie please





sarahm@ncppub.com

Residents at Fellowship Village in Inwood celebrated Valentine’s Day Thursday with fun and laughs. They were given treat bags made up by the Inwood American Legion Auxiliary. The auxiliary has been doing this project for several years and they enjoy the opportunity to brighten the residents’ day. “It’s always a treat for them to go through the valentines and enjoy the treats they find in them,” said Lisa Pedersen, education officer with the Inwood American Legion Auxiliary. There were about 10 members who gathered to decorate the bags said Pedersen. “We start with white bags that we put a big red heart on and then the auxiliary members decorate it with a variety of valentine stickers,” she said. “We bring the bags to Fellowship Village and the activity staff write everyone’s name on them and then hang them in the great room.”

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.