Following a call and planting a seed

We all have experienced our inner voice nudging us to do something, whether it’s a small matter or life-changing decision. This is where Brent Kooi found himself in 2007.

Kooi was born and raised in Inwood and graduated from Western Christian High School in 1987. From there, he attended Dordt College and graduated with a degree in history and secondary education. His career path took him all over the United States, including New Mexico for a year teaching and Michigan working as a youth minister. “Then I got into student development work, working for 11 years as a resident director at several different schools in Michigan, Indiana, California and Mississippi,” said Kooi.”Then I was promoted to dean of student life at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.” He was in this position four years.

