



Judy Boe, age 78 of Owatonna, formerly of Walnut grove, passed away February 16, 2019 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20 at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Homestead Hospice House, 2350 NW 26th St. Owatonna, MN 55060. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Judy Boe was born August 3, 1940 in Tracy, to Leo and Carrie (McComb) Gilb. She was confirmed at the Johnsonville Lutheran Church. Judy graduated from the Walnut Grove High School. She was united in marriage to Arlin Albertson on January 16, 1960 and together they had two sons, Grant and Ross. Later in life she was united in marriage to Keith Boe. Judy had a passion for fashion. She was the former owner of Judy Lee’s Clothing Store located in Tracy and Springfield. She also owned the Strawberry Patch located in Tracy. Judy had a heart for helping others and enjoyed a good cup of coffee. She was involved in the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, the Walnut Grove Charter Member Amicus Club, and the English Lutheran Church Women’s Circle. Judy enjoyed knitting, sewing, and playing the piano. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her son Grant Albertson of Owatonna; grandchildren: Ryan Albertson of Walnut Grove, Molly (Tim) Robinson of Brownsdale, and Caitlin Sikel of Walnut Grove; and sister Jeanine Christy of Sacred Heart. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Ross Albertson, brother Charlie Gilb, and sisters Barbara Vickerman and Sally Hassinger.