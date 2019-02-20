Delores Sell





Delores Jean Sell, age 87 of Walnut Grove, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Avera McKennan Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services were held Monday, February 18 at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. A private family burial will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Delores Jean Sell was born December 29, 1931 to Emanuel and Helen (Montgomery) Nelson in Windom, Minnesota. She attended Windom Public School and then graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1950 as a Salutatorian. On June 3, 1950, Delores married Richard “Bud” Sell in Westbrook. After, the couple moved to Hartley, Iowa, where Delores worked at Fairmont Foods. In 1953, Delores and Bud returned to Westbrook, where they bought the filling station, farmed for four years and Delores worked at the Westbrook State Bank. The couple moved to Walnut Grove in 1957 and they bought the Sell Brothers implement business, which they operated until 1998. Delores was a very active member of the English Lutheran Church. She was on Circle, the WELCA board and had served on the church council. Delores was a member of the Walnut Grove City Council and Lake Shetek Lake Association. She was a wonderful cook and avid reader. Delores enjoyed playing cards, golfing and pontoon rides. She would winter in Arizona and enjoyed traveling across the world. Delores loved attending all of her grandchildren’s school events.

Delores is survived by her children: Ric (Lisa) Sell, Debra (Rich) Martius, Kathy (Loren) Knakmuhs, Walnut Grove, and Jim (Lynnelle) Sell, Medina; grandchildren: Tim, Staci, Ben, Jackie, Ashley, Joshua, Jordan, Ty & Drew; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Pat Hansen, Walnut Grove, Sandy (Ken) Anderson, Revere, and Mary (Gerry) Leonard, Slayton; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Bud August 27, 2018.