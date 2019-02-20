Verona Knakmuhs





Verona Aileene (Krengel) Knakmuhs, age 88 of Revere, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Sanford Tracy Medical Center. Funeral Services were held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Private family interment is in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Verona Aileene (Krengel) Knakmuhs was born March 31, 1930 in Lamberton MN, to August and Hattie (Jaeger) Krengel. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1948. On September 24, 1948, Verona married Robert Knakmuhs at the Walnut Grove Methodist Church Parsonage. She was a member of the United Methodist Church Circle. Verona enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting. Some of her hobbies included gardening, attending yard sales, and collecting salt and pepper shakers. Verona especially loved going to Jackpot Junction Casino. She enjoyed cooking meals during the fall and spring, especially her apple crisp. Verona loved traveling with her friends, Henry and Gurly Martius, and spending time shopping with her grandchildren.

Verona is survived by her children: Darold Knakmuhs, Revere and Loren “Bo” (Kathy) Knakmuhs, Walnut Grove; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Hanish and Jean Knakmuhs; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Knakmuhs; daughter Marilyn Weedman and husband Denny; parents August and Hattie (Jaeger) Krengel; sisters Ora Erickson and Lorraine Suddeth; brothers-in-law Truman Erickson, George Suddeth, Harley Knakmuhs, Carlos Knakmuhs, Meryl Hansen, and Bill Hanish; and sister-in-law Iola Hansen.