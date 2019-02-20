Walnut Grove Area Foundation Grant recipients announced

The Walnut Grove Area Foundation received 6 grant applications this year for their annual grant selection process. Grants were due on February 5 and become available to local organizations in the fall on an annual basis. Grant requests received for this grant cycle totaled nearly $17,000.

Congratulations to the recipients of a Walnut Grove Area Foundation Grant this year.

1. Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant Committee for Reconstruction Efforts: $8,500

2. Walnut Grove Fire Department for the purchase of an Air Bag System: $3,500 3. WWG Elementary for

﻿Guided Reading in 3rd grade: $300

4. WWG Elementary for a Dry Erase & Magnet board for 1st grade: $355

5. WWG High School for the IM4 Online Intervention Mapping System: $600

6. WWG High School for an ACT prep program: $500

7. WWG Scholarships for 2 Seniors: $4,000 ($2,000each)

