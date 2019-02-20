First Robotics 2019, Team 5991





Industrial Technology teacher for Westbrook Walnut Grove, Doug Lee, is again coaching the WWG Robotics Team for the 2018-2019 school year. The team will go to competition in Duluth from March 7th through the 10th. Eight students in 8th through 12th grade comprise the team.. Five mentors this year are Doug Kleeberger, Bruce Byers, Craig Carter, Doug Lee and Lori Lee. During late evening work sessions, various families feed the team to give them an added burst of energy.

