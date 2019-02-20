



Minnesota Boychoir assists

Keeping up the Kourage foundation

cvanloh@ncppub.com

Westbrook’s Community Center was the site for a large crowd Sunday afternoon, February 17.The Minnesota Boychoir, invited by the Keeping up the Kourage Foundation, performed an entertaining and inspirational vocal concert.

Mark Johnson, Westbrook High School 1987 graduate, was active in music as a student. He started as accompanist of the non-profit Boychoir and is now in his twenty-seventh year as the choir’s director.

The outstanding choir in its fifty-seventh season has performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony and Prague Pilharmonic, to name a few musical performances. Later this year, a tour is scheduled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Grand Canyon. The Minnesota Boychoir, through inspirational music and performance, develops exceptional character and musical ability in boys of many backgrounds.

