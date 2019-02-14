



Dennis Rodney Krick, age 72 of Westbrook, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Westbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Dennis Rodney Krick was born June 18, 1946 in Slayton, Minnesota to Roy and Elsie (Heeren) Krick. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Westbrook. He attended country school through the 8th grade and then went on to graduate from Westbrook High School in 1964. After graduation, he worked on a ranch in South Dakota for a year, and then returned home to start farming south of Westbrook; a career that he loved doing the remainder of his life. Denny loved the outdoors and nature. In his younger days, he raised horses and enjoyed riding them in local parades with his kids, and going on trail rides with the Storden Saddle Tramps. Elk hunting was another sport he enjoyed, making many trips to Montana with his friends and son. He also loved going fishing with his grandsons who were by far the greatest joy in his life. Denny was most proud of raising his children to be hard working, responsible adults. He will always be remembered for his kind heartedness, ready to help anyone in need. His friends were very important to him. Denny loved to have fun, joke, and tease with a twinkle in his eye.

Dennis is survived by the love of his life, LuAnn Jackels; 4 children: Clarinda (Mike) Nelson, Albertville, Adam (Melanie) Krick, Westbrook, Katie (Shaun) Fitzgerald, Minnetonka, and Guy (Jessica) Krick, Westbrook; 6 grandsons: Gabe, Tucker, Reese, Landon, Owen, and Hudson; siblings: Connie (Gary) Messer, Minneapolis, Carolyn Krick, Minneapolis, Nancy (Rodney) Boeck, Westbrook, Janell (Jerry) Hospital, Fairfax, VA, Marcia (Steve) Reed, Lino Lakes, and Karen Krick, Mankato; and last but not least, his 4 legged best friend, Buster. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Roger.