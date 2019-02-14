



Robert Lee Knudson, 73, of Eagle, Idaho passed away on February 5, 2019.

Robert, or Bob as he was known to his friends, was born to Emerald and Elizabeth Knudson on January 16, 1946 in Windom, Minnesota. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1964 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Telecommunications from St Mary’s University. As one of the world’s first computer technicians, Bob traveled extensively for 24 years repairing Unisys computers before becoming an instructor at Dakota County Technical College, where he taught for 18 years.

He was active in his church where he served as president of a small Lutheran congregation. His bachelor life came to an end when he spotted the church’s shy new organist, Sharon Johnson, who became his wife in 1997. They lived together in St. Paul, Minnesota, then moved to Eagle, Idaho in 2016. Bob and Sharon were married 21 and a half years.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Sharon Knudson, stepdaughter Jessie (Dominic) Nilo, and four grandchildren: Alicia (Sam) Nilo, Jared Nilo, Janae Nilo, and Alyee Willets. Robert also leaves behind his sisters Betsy (Seth) Schmidt and Marilyn (Keith) Carey, and brother Jon (Sheila) Knudson, and ten beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, his sister Janice (David) Baune, and his stepdaughter JoEllen Sue Johnson.

Bob liked fishing, taking long drives, and dining out. He loved people and prayed for his loved ones daily in his devotional time. More than anything, he loved Jesus and ministering to people in His name.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Boise. A separate memorial service is being planned in Minnesota for Bob’s Midwest family and friends later this winter; details at www.aldenwaggoner.com