



Kenneth Wayne Weiske was born May 5, 1940 in Fairmont, MN to Elmer and Emily (Crousore) Weiske. His life was well lived and he was well loved. The Lord called him home on February 5, 2019 at the age of 78.

Ken married Marjorie Armstrong on May 20, 1961 and they made their home in Hanska, Minnesota. Ken worked at Kraft Foods in New Ulm, Minnesota. After several years he began a career in the agricultural industry which eventually lead his family to Baldwin in 1986. He was employed by the Farmers Co-op and most recently at Gregerson Ace Hardware where you could find his friendly smile and might even get a warm hug.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Ken was an avid Gopher, Twins, and Vikings fan. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in many activities throughout the years. He was so proud of his family and would share many stories about them. Ken enjoyed spending time outside, especially tending to his amazing flower and vegetable gardens. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. His family lovingly referred to him as “Captain Ken”.

Ken spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful and loving man. He will be missed dearly by all that were privileged to have known him.

This gentle, caring, wonderful man with a contagious smile has left a permanent mark etched on all of our hearts. Ken will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend of nearly 58 years, Marjorie Weiske. His family was the joy in Ken’s life. He was proud and honored to be the father to his children, Lisa Weiske, Michael (Lisa) Weiske, David (Sarah) Weiske, Daniel (Kerry) Weiske, Tammi (Todd) Nelson; his grandchildren Jessica (Scott) Hildreth, Christa (Karl) Hansen, Emily and TJ Schmuck; Paige Weiske, Shelby (Michael) Krupa; Stephanie (Joel) Meulemans, Leah and Josh Weiske; Cailey, Alexander, and Samuel Weiske; Taylor (John) Mitzel, Dani Jo and Ella Nelson; and greatgrandchildren,

Landon, Lily and Charlee Hildreth; Ava and Jaxson Meulemans and Chase Hansen; and beloved siblings, Donald Weiskeand Norman (Gayle) Weiske; brother-in-law, JeRay (Delores)

Armstrong.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Emily Weiske; his father and mother-in-law Jesse and Thelma Armstrong; two ﻿granddaughters, Ashley Weiske and Ana Leigh Nelson; and sister-in law, Barbara Weiske.

A Funeral Service remembering Ken’s life was held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville.