



Roger Allen Doeden, age 75, was born on February 14, 1943, in Worthington, MN, the son of George and Marion (Sachen) Doeden. He graduated from Worthington High School in 1961. Roger lived all of his life on the family farm. He farmed with his brother Larry and raised cattle and hogs. Roger was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Worthington and sang in the choir. He also served as the church treasurer for many years and currently was still in the position. Roger served on many boards over the years including Worthington Township, Nobles Cooperative Oil, and Farm Bureau.

On August 26, 2006, Roger married Norma Phipps at Emmanuel United Methodist Church. They then lived on the family farm. Roger passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, MN, after a short battle with cancer.

Roger is survived by his sister, Janice Sondergaard, Westbrook, MN; brother, Larry (Anne) Doeden, Worthington, MN; niece, Cheryl (Larry) Martinez, Worthington, MN; nephew, Jason (Fran) Sondergaard, Hope Mills, NC; great niece, Amanda Martinez; great nephews, Andrew and Nickolas Martinez; step children, Brian (Vanessa) Phipps, Hollyridge, NC, Brenda (Ben) Malloy, Cambria, MN, and step grandchildren, Blake Phipps, Charlanne Nichole Phipps, and Logan Malloy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his parents; brother-in-law, James Sondergaard, and nephew, Loren Sondergaard.

Funeral services were held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Worthington, MN, with Rev. Dr. Daren I. Flinck officiating. Burial was in the Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.