Board hears purchasing kickback plan

tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG — Superintendent Loy Woelber opened the meeting by having Maydra Maas re-elected as board chair. With Maas presiding, Greg Madson was named vice chair, Jim Kleven was named treasurer, and Becky Foster was re-elected to the clerks position.

Elementary Principal Paul Olson told the board over $14,000 has been raised to supplement the elementary art program. Olson introduced a proposal that could be an ongoing funding source for school programs.

The plan is an on-line retail program that kicks back a percentage of on-line purchases from over 350 on-line stores. The online stores include many large retail outlets. Persons who participate in the program will have a percentage of their on-line purchases sent to the school district. Olson said, “Parents will be receiving information on how to enroll in the program.”