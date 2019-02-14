WWG/RRC Speech performs in Minneota





WWG/RRC attended our first speech tournament of the season hosted by the Minneota Vikings. This year is shaping up to be very exciting. Nineteen teams attended the event. Students from 7th grade through 12th grade competed in thirteen categories.

The team performed well. Twelve students competed in the event. We had two first timers and one veteran earn ribbons in their perspective categories. Alexis Starnes received 6th place for her Creative piece and Elizabeth Wiggins received 6th place in the Drama category. Our veteran, Ethan Price dazzled us with his Storytelling, earning him 5th place in the category.

We look forward to busy and rewarding season.

Ribbon winners: Alexis Starnes, Ethan Price, Elizabeth Wiggins